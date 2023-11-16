Matts Creek Wildfire in Bedford County grows to the size of more than 2,000 football fields

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Matts Creek Wildfire, which broke out Sunday, has grown to 2,700 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

For reference, that’s more than 2,000 football fields.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The U.S. Forest Service said the entire fire is on the National Forest lands and no structures are threatened right now.

However, the no.1 priority is protecting private property in and around Hunt Club and Peters Creek Roads in Bedford County. The wildfire is 4 miles southeast of Glasgow. It’s also about 5 miles northwest of Big Island, Virginia.

Air quality concerns from the wildfire’s smoke have also prompted all Rockbridge County Schools to close today. Division leaders are in close contact with U.S. Forest Service advisors and local emergency management teams. They will reevaluate tomorrow’s classes later this afternoon.

Lexington City and Buena Vista City Public Schools are closed on Thursday as well.

U.S. Forest Service’s Spokesperson Stephanie Chapman said about 120 firefighters and support staff are working to contain the fire. The department has also called in one helicopter and two airplanes to help drop water.

Chapman also said crews from across the country are coming to help contain the fire.

“Some of our resources are coming from Oregon. We had a gentleman just arrive from Colorado. We’re having some folks come from Arizona, so people have to travel a little bit to get here,” said Chapman.

However, the location of the fire is making containment efforts even more difficult.

“It’s also quite remote, firefighters had to walk three miles just to get to the fire,” said Chapman.

The cause of the wildfire is undetermined at the moment.