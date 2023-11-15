Rockbridge County Public Schools closed Thursday due to air quality concerns

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 16 due to air quality concerns.
The school division announced Wednesday that school officials have been in contact with the Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management team to monitor the effects of the ongoing Matts Creek wildfire.
RCPS said the CAT Crew Trade School and Career Fair scheduled for Rockbridge County High School on Thursday will be rescheduled for Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.