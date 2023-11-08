Several counties in Central, Southwest Virginia are currently under a burn ban

ROANOKE, Va. – At the moment, there are numerous counties in our region that are under a burn ban.

This means there is a current restriction on openly burning fires. On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency regarding the potential for the spread and spontaneous initiation of uncontained wildfires.

The criteria we are taking into account

We are fresh off of the driest October since the year 2000, and overall, this year has been the driest since 2007. This adds concern to the current drought we are in, with conditions expected to worsen when the newest drought monitor is released on Thursday morning.

At the moment, the majority of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Locally, a moderate drought exists for the NRV, Southside, the Roanoke Valley and parts of Lynchburg. A severe drought is draped over parts of the Highlands and Lynchburg.

Brush fires will be possible on Thursday

Going into Thursday, our wind threat increases, which is one factor that can lead to the spread of uncontained brush fires.

Thursday will bring some gusty winds

Winds will be sustained at about 5-10 mph on Thursday but will turn gusty in the afternoon. We could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph in some zones.

What this means for us

Winds prevailing over the western slopes will lead to downsloping. When winds slope over a mountain, that air is cooled. Because the wind is constantly flowing in from the west, that air has to go somewhere. Cooler air sinks, and as it sinks, it warms up. This will bring us warmer-than-average temperatures on Thursday, and with the current lack of soil moisture, some of our temperatures will get into the 80s.

Not much relief in sight

At the moment, there is not much relief ahead. We will have a cold front pass through Friday that could potentially diminish part of the drought we are in, but rainfall estimates are not impressive at this time. After Friday’s front, there really isn’t much rain to look forward to until later in the month.

A look at how much rain would be needed to end the current drought

Unfortunately, it is going to take quite a bit of rain to relieve us of the current drought conditions. Your Local Weather Authority is working for you to keep you updated on the latest information regarding wildfire concerns and drought conditions.

