Big Island Elementary School closed Wednesday, Nov. 15 due to air quality concerns

BIG ISLAND, Va. – Big Island Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 15 due to air quality concerns in the area, according to Bedford County Public Schools.

“We remain in constant communication with Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and other community partners regarding the Matts Creek Wildfire,” the post read, in part.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the fire had grown to 150 acres, still 0% contained.

School officials said several areas are experiencing mild impacts from the fire, but the biggest impact is near and around the Big Island community.

Leaders said all other BCPS schools will go to school and operate normally.

“As additional information becomes available, we will communicate further regarding school operations for Thursday and Friday,” BCPS officials said. “As parents, you know your child’s health the best, and we encourage you to use your discretion if you have concerns with them attending school during this time.”