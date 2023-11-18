Air quality concerns ahead of Jefferson Forest football game

FOREST, Va. – Despite health concerns from the fire watch, some schools are not canceling after-school activities. The entire Bedford County Public School District canceled classes today due to the wildfire nearby.

But, the field was it and the stands were packed for the big game.

Bedford County Public School officials said they’re keeping a close eye on the air quality index and have decided the Jefferson Forest High School regional championship football game will kick off Friday night.

They say the AQI for forest is moderate meaning it’s acceptable for outdoor activities for the general public.

But just because you can’t see the smoke, doesn’t mean it’s not there. We spoke with LewisGale Nurse Practioner Robert Johnson about the dangers of smoke in the air.

“A lot of times you may not be able to smell it you may not be able to see it, but you can definitely feel the effects of it. Especially if you’re a football player and you’re running 30-yard bursts or you’re returning a kickoff or making a tackle, you will feel it for sure. If you don’t smell it or see it you’ll feel it,” Robert Johnson Family Nurse Practitioner with Internal Medicine for LewisGale Physicians said.

He tells us for the general population the less time you have to be in smokey and unhealthy wildfire air the better.