Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman sues school leaders

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman has filed a federal lawsuit against school leaders.

Three members of the school board, Cheryl Facciani, Timothy Greenway, and Brent Hudson, as well as Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely are named in the lawsuit.

Martha Hooker alleges that she was serving as a work-based learning coordinator when she was fired by school leaders earlier this year.

The lawsuit said a conflict of interest between the job and her position on the board was cited as the reason for her termination in May.

According to the document, Hooker believes she was fired in retaliation for how she and the Board of Supervisors voted on dispensing school funds earlier in the year. She’s seeking compensation for damages.