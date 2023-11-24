Black Friday shoppers brave the crowd to hunt for deals

ROANOKE, Va. – Turkey day is over and shoppers are now trotting their way to find some deals.

And if there’s one staple of Black Friday shopping - it’s the crowds.

“It’s busy, it’s chaotic and I’m hot,” shopper Taelynn Stiffler said.

“I don’t like to be around a lot of people, my heart be racing, but I like to shop so,” another shopper said.

The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping isn’t stopping some people from hunting down a deal.

“I’m looking for the best deal - inflation is high, I’m trying to look for something that is low,” shopper Xavier Tolbert said.

But when it comes to the discounts and sales, we spoke to some people who weren’t impressed.

“For my liking, I haven’t personally. Because I’m a shoe guy, and It’s hard to find a deal on shoes that everybody wants,” shopper Chandler Taylor said.

Some shoppers are using the sales as a good opportunity to give back.

Natalie Sigmon is taking this time to volunteer and shop for the Roanoke Valley Community Christmas store.

Families are able to apply and shop for their children at the store free of charge.

“Then to also be able to be at the shop when they come for the items - I search for teen girls, so having teen girls that are able to help is convenient,” Sigmon said.

Natalie’s daughter Breann helped her pick out items for teens and says it feels good to help others during the holidays.

“It makes you really appreciate what you have,” Breann said.