U.S. Small Business Administration announces loans for farmers, businesses impacted by drought

Watch this story tonight on 10 News at 6

The drought in our area is continuing to impact those in the agriculture industry, especially cattle farmers.

The lack of rain means pastures and feeding areas for the cattle aren’t growing as fast, so farmers are having to put in more hours at work and use hay they’ve had in storage.

“If you’ve not you know got enough back up to get you through the hard times you know if you were just starting out you know something like this could put you out of business,” cattle farmer Don Gardner said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced loans are available for farmers or businesses that the drought has negatively impacted. Those counties include Albemarle, Amherst, Nelson, and Rockbridge, as well as the contiguous counties of the following:

Alleghany,

Appomattox,

Augusta,

Bath,

Bedford,

Botetourt,

Buckingham,

Buena Vista,

Campbell,

Charlottesville,

Fluvanna,

Greene,

Lexington,

Louisa,

Lynchburg,

Orange,

Rockingham

Learn more about the loans by clicking here.