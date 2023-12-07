Support Carilion patients, families through ‘Lights of Love’ holiday fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – You can show your appreciation for a family member or friend while also making a difference through Carilion Clinic’s Lights of Love Christmas trees.

The holiday fundraiser, which has been around since 2014, helps cover hotel rooms for patient families who unexpectedly need a place to stay.

The community can sponsor an ornament, which is hand-painted by a hospital employee, in exchange for a $10 donation.

“I just enjoy helping others so to have the opportunity to help raise funds for the Lights of Love program was pretty awesome and to also have the unique opportunity to create the ornaments in remembrance of someone was pretty special,” said Trish Vassar, who works in Carilion Guest Services.

“I’d love this tree to be completely full of ornaments, that just means we’re helping more and more patient families,” said Shanna Flowers, who works with Carilion Volunteer Services

This year, the program is also expanding to the New River Valley and Franklin County.

If you wish to donate, you can do so through their website here.