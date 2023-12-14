38º
Roanoke County off-duty officer’s firearm found unattended in restroom during middle school basketball game

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke County Public Schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A gun was found in a Roanoke County middle school bathroom during a basketball game Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

During the Hidden Valley Middle School versus William Byrd Middle School basketball match, an adult found a gun in the restroom, according to division leaders.

We’re told school staff quickly locked the restroom to secure the firearm, secured the building, and then contacted the Roanoke County Police Department.

Within minutes, school officials said RCPD determined the firearm was a department-issued gun that an off-duty officer had left in the restroom.

The officer’s name was not shared, and it was not immediately clear if the officer would be reprimanded in any way.

The police department issued a statement late Wednesday evening, which read in part: “The Police Department is reviewing the circumstances around this matter.”

