Project Support seeking donations for ‘Operation Warm & Cozy’

VINTON, Va. – A local organization wants to donate as many coats as possible this winter, but they need your help.

Project Support, a non-profit located in Vinton, is collecting warm items for people with mental illnesses and the homeless. While the organization is collecting coats, it’s also accepting blankets, hats, gloves, and scarves.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

“I think we take for granted that there are people out there who might not be able to afford a coat or who might not have the means to be able to stay warm and we also have those folks who are on the streets that are chronically homeless for whatever reason and it’s cold,” said CEO and Founder Jennifer Gobble of Project Support.

Project Support was founded in 2017 to help people with mental health. Gobble said she founded the organization after she saw there was a need in the community.

“I saw so many needs for individuals, particularly financial needs. A lot of people don’t recognize that mental illness is a disability and that it prevents people from being able to work a normal job,” said Gobble.

Gobble said her organization is collecting items all month and donations will go to homeless and day shelters. However, she does say the organization will help anyone.

“In the holiday season while we are all skirring around and we are buying our gifts and we’re doing all the things it’s important for us to remember those that are just less fortunate than us people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically disabled, people who are suffering with addiction and other things that prevent them from being able to support themselves or even have a home,” said Gobble.

You can donate items at Project Support’s office in Vinton Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.