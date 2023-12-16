Roanoke County firefighters say cause of house fire is overloaded surge protector

RONAOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports that the cause of the fire was an overloaded surge protector. The damage estimate is $100,000.

Roanoke County firefighters got a call around 2 p.m. on Friday, December 15, in the 3400 block of Richards Boulevard of the Cave Spring area, for reports of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found a two-story home with light smoke.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

One adult resident will be displaced, and they are staying with family. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. Two dogs were rescued from the fire, and both are unharmed.