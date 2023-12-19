God’s Pit Crew distributes Christmas gifts to families impacted by Tennessee tornadoes

DANVILLE, Va. – While the Danville-based non-profit, God’s Pit Crew is helping clean up after the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee, they are also spreading Christmas cheer.

The non-profit sent down a semi-truck load of toys and bicycles to give to families who lost everything in the tornadoes earlier this month.

This is in addition to the already 30 volunteers in the area and 1,000 Blessing Buckets they sent down last week.

While every natural disaster is heartbreaking in it’s own way, God’s Pit Crew said this tornado right around Christmas cuts even deeper.

“It’s different when you go through an area and there are Christmas tress strung out through the woods. And you see a home ripped in half and there’s a Christmas tree and lights hanging on the house. It just takes it to a different level,” said Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator, Chris Chiles.

Volunteers plan to continue to help repair the community as much as they can until they head back home before Christmas.