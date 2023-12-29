‘Work less, travel more’: Locals share their 2024 New Year’s resolutions

ROANOKE, Va. – The countdown is on until the ball drops and a New Year begins.

We want to know what you’re hoping to accomplish in 2024.

Here’s what people in downtown Roanoke had to say on Friday:

”My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with family and take more trips together,” one passerby said.

“My first one is just to be more present,” another passerby said. “I think that we’re always in a rush with everything that we’re doing in our society, and then, next, is to read a book a month.”

“Work a little less and travel a little more,” one person said.

