40º
Join Insider

Local News

Northwest Roanoke house fire leaves around $20k in damages

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS
A house fire in Northwest Roanoke on New Year’s Day left around $20,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. (Credit: Roanoke Fire-EMS) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Northwest Roanoke on New Year’s Day left around $20,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Mercer Avenue Northwest around 5:43 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, for the report of a house fire.

We’re told crews saw the home on fire when they got to the scene.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the fire was quickly contained and left around $20,000 in damages.

One person was transported for treatment, crews said. The reasons were unrelated to the fire.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email