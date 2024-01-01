Northwest Roanoke house fire leaves around $20k in damages

A house fire in Northwest Roanoke on New Year’s Day left around $20,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. (Credit: Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Northwest Roanoke on New Year’s Day left around $20,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Mercer Avenue Northwest around 5:43 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, for the report of a house fire.

We’re told crews saw the home on fire when they got to the scene.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the fire was quickly contained and left around $20,000 in damages.

One person was transported for treatment, crews said. The reasons were unrelated to the fire.