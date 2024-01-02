Liberty fans ‘proud’ of Flames season despite bowl game loss

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It may not have been the outcome Flames fans were hoping for in the end but it’s not stopping them from reflecting on an overall historic season.

The Flames took their first season loss against the Oregon Ducks, 45-6, in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Many fans made the trip out to Arizona to watch the team in person but other stayed back to cheer them on from the Hill City.

Ledo Pizza decided to host a watch party. Co-owner, Frank Simon, was hopeful for a win but said that even in the loss the community will rally behind the team.

“We just have to all understand that you can’t win 100% of the time. We all understand that. You’re disappointments are going to come but it’s the positivity that comes out of those disappointments that allows a community to grow…a team to grow,” Simon said.

Don Leister watched every second tick off the clock inside Ledo Pizza.

“Liberty’s head coach…his first theme was stay for four quarters. Make the 4th quarter our quarter,” Leister said. “It’s phenomenal. They have a lot to be proud of and they have to hold their heads up high. They’ve come a long way.”