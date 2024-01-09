Ferrum College announces new head football coach

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College has named Kevin Sherman as its new head football coach, according to a press release.

Director of Athletics Cleive Adams made the announcement during a Tuesday morning press conference, sharing Sherman’s background and highlighting his accomplishments on the football field.

Before coming to Ferrum, Sherman served as a wide receivers coach at the University at Buffalo, helping the Bulls reach a 7-6 record, with special accolades for his role in helping the team secure an appearance and win in the 2022 Camellia Bowl.

Sherman will serve as the ninth head football coach in Ferrum history since the program was founded in 1955.

This comes after Adams served the past four years as head coach before stepping into his role as Director of Athletics in December 2023.

Sherman played football for four seasons under legendary Coach Hank Norton from 1987-90, and in 1992, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Recreation in Leisure.