Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week returns

ROANOKE, Va. – If your stomach isn’t growling yet, it will be soon. Friday kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week.

Grab your forks, because you don’t want to miss one bite of this year’s restaurant week. The Hatch in downtown is ready for the crowds and their taste buds.

“We are doing an appetizer and then an entree for a set price, and when I say set price. Like it says on there, 15 dollars and then the dinner is 30 but you get 2 sides, an entree, an appetizer, and a dessert,” Olivia Turner, general manager at the Hatch said.

But it doesn’t stop there, each restaurant has its own special restaurant choice that you can grub on.

202 Social House said, it not only helps with their business, but it gives locals and out-of-towners a chance to try quality food for a lower price.

“We probably expect to double our business for lunch over the next 10 days and then hopefully a good dinner crowd some of the week as well,” Jimmy Trent, general manager at 202 Social House said.

Right after the holidays can be tough for restaurants, especially in cold weather when most want to stay at home. Restaurant Week allows for an incentive to support local and make your way downtown.

“After Christmas and New Year’s, we hit a low and I think all restaurants do especially, it’s not just small towns but I feel like small, owned businesses feel it worse. So, when you guys come out and support and you walk around and you get something to drink or even an appetizer, you’re supporting a small business but you’re also supporting the families that work here,” Turner said.

Roanoke’s tastiest week runs through Jan. 28 and trust me you don’t want to miss stuffing your bellies in the heart of downtown.

Learn more about Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week here.