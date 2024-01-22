Bring your friends, family and appetite to Roanoke’s Restaurant Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Treat yourself during Roanoke’s Restaurant Week. Bring your family, friends and appetite to any of Roanoke’s downtown restaurants participating in the weeklong food event.

Director of Marketing and Communications Izzy Post with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. said this is a way to help with economic growth for the area, especially during the colder months.

“We specifically plan Restaurant Week in January to help our businesses to kind of help our businesses with that post-holiday slump. So, it gives people a reason to still come downtown and find something to do. They come get dinner they walk around. They maybe see a show. So, it kind of keeps the money flow coming into downtown Roanoke after the holidays, and of course, everything down here is locally owned with these restaurants. So, all of the money going into the restaurants goes right back into the community,” said Post.

More than 30 restaurants are participating in Roanoke’s Restaurant Week, which kicked off Friday. Some places you can check out include Awful Arthur’s, 202 Social House and Billy’s.

10 News is working for you. We recently visited The Vault at The Liberty Trust.

Chef Andrew Schlosser said this is The Vault’s second time taking part in this event.

Some dishes he’s featuring include French onion soup, shrimp and grits and shumai, which are Japanese shrimp dumplings.

Schlosser is also serving hummingbird cake for dessert. Schlosser said his mom made that dessert. He also said this helps his staff during the winter.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase to all the people that might not dine out as often, but probably more importantly it’s a great time in January to give our staff, especially our tip staff, a little extra money in their pocket. Normally, a cold month is normally pretty slow, and this just cranks it the last week of January,” said Schlosser.