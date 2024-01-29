Portions of Riverwalk Trail in Danville closed due to flooding

DANVILLE, Va. – This weekend’s rainy weather caused some places in our region to experience flooding.
Portions of the Riverwalk Trail in Danville are closed down temporarily due to the high waters, including the area from the YMCA to Fall Creek, Newton’s Landing Trailhead and the Abreu-Grogan boat ramp.
Star News captured flooding on the Dan River on Monday. You can see the footage below.
DANVILLE - STAR NEWS TV'S, CHARLES WELLS GIVES US A LOOK AT THE DAN RIVER FLOODING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2024.Posted by Star News TV on Monday, January 29, 2024