Radford University brings millions of dollars to the Commonwealth

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University contributes millions of dollars to the Commonwealth according to a new economic impact study.

It shows that the school brought in 421 million dollars in 2022.

University leaders said while the final number was surprising, their goals are even bigger.

“This is a great starting point for us to be able to document where we are today, but I know under President Danilowicz’s vision, he wants us to have an even bigger impact regionally,” said Charlie Jewell, director of economic development and community engagement for the university.

The study also showed that Radford alumni stay in the region or the Commonwealth after graduation and provide 2.2 billion dollars annually through consumer spending.