National D-Day Memorial announces theme for 80th anniversary commemoration

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Bedford, VA (wsls)

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial announced the theme for the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

The theme is “Every Story Lives On.”

The commemoration begins at 11 a.m. on June 6, 2024. The event will begin with a morning ceremony that includes the laying of wreaths by D-Day units, according to the memorial’s website.

Other activities include recognition of veterans, guest speakers, flyovers, living historian exhibits, book signings, and more.

The event is free, and no tickets are required.

