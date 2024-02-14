52º
Sen. Kaine pushes Congress to address youth suicide

The senator introduced a bill to focus on mental health

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Senator Tim Kaine (D) is pushing Congress to address growing mental health concerns in children.

Youth suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24.

The bill would fund suicide prevention initiatives, and ensure health care providers receive additional training to prevent suicides.

“And it would also create a clearing house of information that would be available to young people, to families. So family physicians and community healthcare providers recognize signs and challenge, and then implement strategies to help young people be well,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the isolation due to COVID was a large factor in these mental health issues.

