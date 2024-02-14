Sen. Kaine pushes Congress to address youth suicide

Senator Tim Kaine (D) is pushing Congress to address growing mental health concerns in children.

Youth suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The bill would fund suicide prevention initiatives, and ensure health care providers receive additional training to prevent suicides.

“And it would also create a clearing house of information that would be available to young people, to families. So family physicians and community healthcare providers recognize signs and challenge, and then implement strategies to help young people be well,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the isolation due to COVID was a large factor in these mental health issues.