First responders reflect on dangers of job following Loudoun Co. home explosion

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Tributes continue to pour out across Virginia for the firefighter killed in the Loudoun County house explosion on Friday.

Over the same weekend, two police officers and a firefighter were shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute call in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Both incidents remind Roanoke County first responders of the dangers of their job.

“Kind of just made us go, ‘Wow, that is easily something that could’ve happened here,’” said Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel.

The Loudoun County house explosion began as a call for a gas leak.

“We go on that call type almost daily, certainly multiple times a week,” said Clingenpeel.

The explosion claimed the life of volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown.

Roanoke County, along with Lynchburg and Danville Fire Departments, shared their condolences for Brown and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

“Our jobs are inherently dangerous with what we do on multiple call types,” said Clingenpeel.

Tragedies like these remind crews to stay vigilant as any day can be a dangerous day on the job.

“I think that’s a common thing in the fire and EMS world is to try and learn from what’s happened to somebody else and let it be a reminder to stay safe,” said Clingenpeel.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue will attend Brown’s funeral in northern Virginia once plans are finalized.