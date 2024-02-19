History behind Presidents’ Day explained

Presidents’ Day has been a federal holiday since 1879, but before that the reason was to celebrate George Washington’s birthday on February 22, or Abraham Lincoln’s on February 12.

For the sake of efficiency states decided to celebrate Presidents’ Day on the third Monday of February.

“As the holiday has evolved really in about the last 30-40 years since kind of the 80s it’s really come to celebrate more presidents in general though we do give more deference to Washington and Lincoln,” Chad Hankinson, lecturer for political science said.

Although most have the day off and people will be able to snag some deals, Presidents’ Day is a day to celebrate all who have served in the office of presidency.

