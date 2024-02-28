Cases for two arrested after Amherst Co. students ate fentanyl-positive gummies certified to Grand Jury

Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan are facing several charges in connection with the fentanyl-related illnesses of seven children at Central Elementary School.

The cases for two people arrested after several Amherst County fourth-grade students ate gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl in December were certified to a Grand Jury, according to court records.

The incident happened on Dec. 12 when seven students at Central Elementary School had an allergic reaction to something they ingested at school. Five sought medical treatment, according to authorities.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Officials said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field test on the bag that contained the gummies the students ate, which tested positive for fentanyl, according to deputies.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Sanders and 50-year-old Clifford Dugan Jr. were arrested as a result, facing felony charges in connection with the childrens’ fentanyl-related illnesses.

Sanders was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the possession of a schedule I or II drug, and Dugan Jr. was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A new court date has not been set.