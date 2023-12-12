Amherst Co. authorities investigating after seven elementary students have allergic reactions at school

AMHERST CO., Va. – Amherst County authorities and school leaders are investigating after elementary school students had allergic reactions and sought out medical treatment on Tuesday.

We’re told seven students at Central Elementary School had an allergic reaction to something they ingested at school. Division leaders did not clarify what exactly they ate.

Of those seven students, five of them went to get medical help, according to Amherst Co. Public Schools. Two were taken by Amherst County EMS and the three others were taken by their parents.

“Amherst County Public Schools, in cooperation with Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, is currently in the process of investigating the cause of the illness,” division leaders said in the release, in part. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

The students experienced upset stomachs and headaches, according to Brittany McNerney, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent.