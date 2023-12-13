WATCH: Amherst Co. officials hold press conference after Central Elementary students eat fentanyl-positive gummies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County officials held a press conference after two were arrested in connection to students’ consumption of fentanyl-positive gummies at Central Elementary School.
According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the two individuals were arrested Wednesday morning after seven children ate gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl.
Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Sanders and 50-year-old Clifford Dugan Jr. are now facing felony charges in connection with the fentanyl-related illnesses.
On Tuesday, 10 News learned seven students had allergic reactions, and five sought medical treatment. The current conditions of the students impacted are unclear at this time.