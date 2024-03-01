One flown to hospital after Bedford crash

An individual was flown to the hospital after a Bedford County crash.

An individual was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bedford, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving a single SUV and tractor-trailer on Comer Lane on Thursday at about 10 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

After arriving at the scene, the fire department determined that an individual was trapped inside their vehicle and began working quickly to remove them.

The patient was then flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No word yet on the victim’s current condition as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

Although details are limited at this time, 10 News will continue to update this article as we learn more.