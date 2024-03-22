Hokie fans show excitement for first round of March Madness

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The anticipation is finally over and Hokie fans were thrilled to get back into Cassell Coliseum to cheer on their Hokies.

Hokie fans gathered in front of Cassell Coliseum early Friday in excitement for the game.

People were out playing cornhole, repping their favorite Hokie outfits, and getting ready for what they have been waiting for all week.

“I flew probably about like 800 miles here for this weekend coming from Wisconsin,” said one Hokie fan. “I drove down to Chicago yesterday morning, [and] I woke up at 3:30 in the morning.”

Fans said there is nothing like a sold-out game in Cassell.

“It’s insane,” said Kara Reed. “You can’t even fathom the energy that is in the building until you’re actually in it—it’s ridiculous.”

“I’ve seen so many games but I get goosebumps every time they play the opening song,” said Claire Prosser, another Virginia Tech fan.

They also said it took a bit of effort to get their tickets.

“We were sitting in class and we were just clicking,” said Aislin Campbell. “We had it pulled up on several things but we got lottery tickets and we got so lucky.”

“I had five other friends trying to get tickets for me and it worked out, I got some, so we’re good,” Prosser said.

After talking to the folks outside waiting for game time, it was obvious these Hokie fans couldn’t wait for tip-off.

“I fell in love with [Virginia] Tech because of the football atmosphere and when I came to my first women’s game here, the atmosphere practically matches how it is in Lane stadium, it’s amazing,” said Erik Jensen, a student, and Virginia Tech fan. “I can’t wait to see how it’s going to be tonight. Regular season is insane so I can only imagine how tonight is going to be.”

Fans said after the game—the celebration will continue downtown.

The next game will be held on Sunday versus the winner between Vanderbilt and Baylor.