FINCASTLE, Va. – The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on the Blue Ridge Turnpike on Saturday just after 11 p.m.

Additional crews were called in to assist because of the size and location of the fire.

Crews were on scene for about two hours.

No word on if anyone was home at the time of the fire or any injuries.

Botetourt EMS units did assist at the scene.

This is a developing story.