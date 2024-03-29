Multiple people hurt after Bedford crash on Independence Blvd.

Crews responded to the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Bedford Thursday afternoon. (Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – Multiple people were injured in a crash in Bedford Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, units were dispatched at 4:46 p.m. to Independence Boulevard and arrived to the scene to find a five-vehicle accident with multiple injuries and one entrapment.

Crews began the extrication process and were able to remove the entrapped individual.

The Bedford Fire Department said there were two injured, with one in critical condition transported to the hospital by EMS.