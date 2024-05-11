Alleghany Highlands Fish for a Cause returns to Lake Moomaw

Lake Moomaw – The Fish for a Cause Tournament returns in 2024 for its eleventh edition.

The Tournament will be held on Lake Moomaw at Fortney Branch Marina on Saturday May 18, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event is held in association with Covington Honda Nissan and other sponsors. Proceeds to benefit Cassandra Bowles who has Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Recommended Videos

Registration is $120.00 per boat. Teams may register the day of the event. Awards will be given for big largemouth and smallmouth bass.

More information can be found at The Alleghany Highlands Fish for a Cause Facebook page, or by contacting Kyle Moore at (540) 969-6989 or Joe Demonbreun at (540) 958-6337.