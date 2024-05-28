73º
Here are tips for ensuring food safety during power outages

Many places in our area experienced outages this weekend

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you experienced, or still are experiencing power outages due to this weekend’s storm.

AEP has been working to fix downed lines and restore power to our area.

But, even once your power comes back on, you may be wondering what you should do with the food in your fridge.

Food safety experts say when in doubt, throw it out.

They said your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage.

“We always recommend if your power does go out, keep your refrigerator closed as much as you can. It will keep some of the cool is, as well as your freezer. There are various times on how long those items can last in there, but the best advice is to just keep it closed,” AEP spokesperson George Porter said.

To see which foods you should toss, or keep, click here.

