Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of customers are without power as storms rolled through on Sunday evening.

According to Appalachian Power’s website, over 7,000 customers in Giles County are without power.

Recommended Videos

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Sunday, May 26 at about 6:45 p.m., according to Appalachian Power.

Giles County: 7,221

Wythe County: 2,893

Pulaski County: 9,898

Roanoke County: 3,143

Roanoke City: 614

Botetourt County: 121

Montgomery County: 692

Bland County: 1,850

Get updates or report an outage on Appalachian Power’s website.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.