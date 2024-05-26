Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of customers are without power as storms rolled through on Sunday evening.
According to Appalachian Power’s website, over 7,000 customers in Giles County are without power.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Sunday, May 26 at about 6:45 p.m., according to Appalachian Power.
- Giles County: 7,221
- Wythe County: 2,893
- Pulaski County: 9,898
- Roanoke County: 3,143
- Roanoke City: 614
- Botetourt County: 121
- Montgomery County: 692
- Bland County: 1,850
Get updates or report an outage on Appalachian Power’s website.
We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.