Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through Southwest Virginia

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Power outages according to AEP (AEP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of customers are without power as storms rolled through on Sunday evening.

According to Appalachian Power’s website, over 7,000 customers in Giles County are without power.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Sunday, May 26 at about 6:45 p.m., according to Appalachian Power.

  • Giles County: 7,221
  • Wythe County: 2,893
  • Pulaski County: 9,898
  • Roanoke County: 3,143
  • Roanoke City: 614
  • Botetourt County: 121
  • Montgomery County: 692
  • Bland County: 1,850

Get updates or report an outage on Appalachian Power’s website.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

