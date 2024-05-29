Grant from No Kid Hungry Virginia sets Pulaski County schools up for summer success

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Summer break for many parents in Pulaski County poses a big challenge, providing meals for their children when they’re not in school. But this summer, they’re getting a huge helping hand from No Kid Hungry Virginia.

“We want to feed our children during the summer,” said Jessica Morrison, director of school nutrition for Pulaski County Public Schools. “Their health, and their wellbeing is important to us. I want every drop of funding that I can get to give these kids everything they deserve.”

Pulaski County Public Schools recently received a $30,000 grant from the non-profit, No Kid Hungry Virginia.

“I went online and filled out the application and we were awarded the full amount that we could be awarded,” Morrison said.

The grant is part of a larger $280,000 grant distributed to 14 different school districts in Virginia.

Pulaski County had a meal program set through June, but with this grant, they are set for the summer until school returns in August.

Morrison said this grant can help them tremendously.

“This grant really is going to make a way for us to have staff to run the program, and to help with fuel costs for delivering the foods to our distribution locations,” said Morrison. “This grant is going to help us not overwhelm our families.”

I also talked to the superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, Rob Graham, and he said getting this grant can help countless families in the county.

“All of our children eat for free, breakfast and lunch, so you know at very minimal at least 50 to 60 percent of our families meet the poverty threshold,” Graham said.

They tell me students are out of school on Friday, May 31, and the summer meal program starts June 10.