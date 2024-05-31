Botetourt County to host girls’ fire camp, June 8

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Fire and EMS is once again breaking barriers.

The third annual girls’ fire camp is returning on June 8.

It gives upcoming 1st through 12th graders the chance to see female firefighters and paramedics in action.

In addition to hands-on training, there will be equipment demonstrations and team-building activities.

Organizers hope the experience will inspire more women to join the male-dominated field.

“It’s amazing, getting to see their faces when they do it, their smiles, knowing that they are capable of anything. It really makes me wish I had something like this when I was growing up, to know I could do the same thing,” Kayla Jones, Lieutenant for Botetourt Fire and EMS said.

The camp was also created to honor the legacy of fire captain Helen “Gracey” Humbert who passed away from breast cancer back in 2022.