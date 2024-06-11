City of Roanoke names new interim city manager

Weeks after the announcement of the resignation of Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell, the City of Roanoke has announced a new interim city manager.

Dr. Lydia Patton, described as a civic leader and educator, will begin a four-month term as Roanoke’s interim city manager, effective Tuesday, June 11.

According to city officials, Patton has more than 30 years of municipal government experience, and currently serves as executive manager of the Berkley Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm specializing in serving local governments, school systems, and other public agencies.

Patton was the first woman city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, serving as the head of more than 17 departments during the three decades she served the city.

“With my broad experience in local government, commitment to excellence, tireless dedication, and willingness to serve others, I look forward to working with Roanoke’s elected leadership, city employees, citizens, businesses, partners, and stakeholders,” Patton said.

According to city officials, Patton has a Ph. D. from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree from the University of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University. A graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia, she also has been an active participant in the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“I want thank all of our residents for their patience and resilience,” said Trish-White Boyd, City Council member and chair of the personnel committee. “Please know our priority is to make sure that the transition to the interim City Manager is a smooth one with zero impact to our residents or city services. I am confident Dr. Patton will continue to move our eight-time All-America city forward, until such time Council appoints a permanent City Manager.”

According to White-Boyd, the search for the city’s permanent city manager is underway.