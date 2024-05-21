Roanoke city manager Bob Cowell resigns

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announced his resignation Monday night.

His departure, effective June 7, comes after serving the city for nearly seven years.

“We appreciate Mr. Cowell’s service to the City, its employees, and look forward to what the future holds for both Bob and the City of Roanoke,” the city said.

Beginning June 8, Mayor Lea will serve as interim city manager.

According to city officials, the Roanoke City Council has hired a national search firm to find an acting city manager who will be named soon.

The same firm will work with City Council to develop a process for hiring a new city manager.