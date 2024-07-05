Family reunites with their dog after it ran away because of fireworks

As families across our city celebrate with fireworks, one family’s holiday turned into a frantic search for their beloved dog.

What started out as a fun night of celebration turned into a heart-wrenching ordeal for one family, as their dog, Pebbles, fled the yard during the loud booms of the fireworks.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“Usually on the 4th of July we always put our dog in the house, but we were at a cookout, and she was outside, and we were running a little bit late, and the fireworks started before we got home,” Brian Gordon, owner of the dog, Pebbles said.

The Gordon’s search lasted a couple hours but thanks to social media, Pebbles was only gone for one night.

“Knowing her running around she’s not going to think about cars and that stuff, so you get afraid she’s gonna get hit,” Gordon said.

But it hit their son, Micah Gordon pretty hard because Pebbles sleeps in his bed every night.

“Last night was definitely scary sitting alone in my room and not seeing her anywhere because fully knowing that she could be anywhere in Salem, and she wasn’t on my couch as just very different,” Micah Gordon said.

Employees at the animal shelter say something bad can happen to your pets in just a second.

“The fireworks are so loud and so sporadic that it takes just a split second for them to just get scared and then they are off and all alone,” Molly Jennings, Manager at the Salem Animal Shelter said.

We’re told to make them feel as comfortable as possible.

“Mainly just keep them inside, give them a place to hide, just give them extra cuddles and just try to keep them occupied,” Jennings said.

With more fireworks expected through the weekend, the threats to your pets aren’t over.

RVSPCA also has tips on how to find your dog, here.