Water levels downstream of Leesville and Claytor dams could potentially rise next week, AEP warns.

ROANOKE, Va. – Due to continued hot temperatures recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams could see water levels rise on the New and Roanoke Rivers, Appalachian Power announced Friday.

AEP said that people could see water levels rise as soon as 7 a.m. Monday morning.

We’re also told that levels could fluctuate throughout the middle of the week.

According to AEP, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of high temperatures next week, the independent regional transmission organization managing AEP has notified the company that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid, if called upon to do so.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information.