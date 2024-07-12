Angels of Assisi receives grant to launch ‘Senior Paws for Senior Hearts’ program

A new program at Angels of Assisi will help keep senior dogs with their owners as they age.

The nonprofit received an almost $5,000 grant from the Grey Muzzle organization to launch the “Senior Paws for Senior Hearts” program.

Angels will go to assisted living facilities that allow pets...and provide low-cost vet care, like vaccines, nail trims, or dental cleaning.

The hope is that it will help more people keep their fur babies.

“Their pets are family, and they mean so much to them, they’ve had the like for years, it affects their mental health and physical health when they have to surrender their animal or find another home for them. So, it just provides a quality of life for both the owner and the pet,” Carol Jessee, Director of Development for Angels of Assisi said.

The grant will help about 25 animals. The shelter hopes to expand the program in the future.