Boil water advisory in effect for PSA customers in Riner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Public Service Authority has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for all customers in Riner, the PSA announced Wednesday.
This boil water notice will remain in effect until safe drinking water test results occur from water sampling tests conducted by the PSA. We’re told all water samples collected will meet state and federal drinking water standards before the “boil water” notice will be lifted.
IMPORTANT: Instructions For Boiling Water
- Prior to drinking water from the PSA’s water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water.
- Caution: Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.
- Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.
- Additionally, if your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted.