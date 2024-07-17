Boil water advisory in effect for PSA customers in Riner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Public Service Authority has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for all customers in Riner, the PSA announced Wednesday.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until safe drinking water test results occur from water sampling tests conducted by the PSA. We’re told all water samples collected will meet state and federal drinking water standards before the “boil water” notice will be lifted.

IMPORTANT: Instructions For Boiling Water

