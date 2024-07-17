Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Howell Agee announces retirement

After more than five decades of commitment to Carilion Clinic, CEO Nancy Howell Agee has announced her retirement, effective Sept. 30.

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than five decades of commitment to Carilion Clinic, CEO Nancy Howell Agee has announced her retirement, effective Sept. 30.

Beginning her career with Carilion Clinic as a nurse in 1973, Agee has had an extensive and notable tenure with the company, bringing about transformative change.

In 2011, she was named Carilion’s president and CEO, making history as the system’s only female top executive.

In a press release, she was commended for being recognized on a national level for restructuring Carilion as a fully integrated, physician-led clinic that includes a medical school and research institute with Virginia Tech and served as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees in 2018.

until September 2025, she will serve as CEO emeritus, with a focus on philanthropy, growing Carilion’s partnerships and continuing to develop the health system’s reputation statewide and nationally.

Steve Arner, who was promoted to president in May 2023, will succeed Agee and become president and CEO on Oct. 1.

“Steve is a strong and capable leader whose commitment to our mission and deep knowledge of our entire organization make him well-suited for the CEO role,” said James Hartley, chairman of Carilion Clinic’s board of directors.

Arner, who has been chief operating officer since 2012, has achieved a great deal over the years, according to Carilion Clinic, some of which include:

Spearheading more than $500 million in facilities investments, including the Crystal Spring Tower addition to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, on track for completion in 2025, and the recently opened Carilion Children’s and Mental Health facilities at Tanglewood.

Leading the health system’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also serving as chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“Carilion today is a nationally ranked academic health system that provides an extraordinary range of services, from primary care to the most advanced, complex care,” said Arner. “In some respects, it’s a far different organization than the one I joined more than 25 years ago. What has remained the same since the day I started is Carilion’s laser-like focus on its mission and our community, and I look forward to continuing on the path to growth and collaboration.”

