Consumer Reports | Products to elevate your outdoor space

Warmer weather and longer days mean more time to enjoy your outdoor space, whether big or small. We asked the experts at Consumer Reports to round up some top-recommended summer products and gear.

Spring cleanup is finished, flowers are blooming, and your grill is ready. Now, sit back and enjoy. The experts at Consumer Reports have some cool products and hot tips to help elevate your outdoor space.

“Think of your outdoor space as an extension of your home. Don’t be afraid to add in some fun details,” said Anna Kocharian, Consumer Reports Editor.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio, deck, or balcony. But before you spend a lot of money on one, remember that it will face all that summer throws at it – intense sunshine and likely some heavy rain.

“You’ll want to go for something that is made of a synthetic material like polypropylene which is generally easier to clean and maintain and they tend to be fade and stain resistant,” said Kocharian.

An umbrella is a must for adding shade or dining al fresco! The budget-friendly Bluu Banyon Umbrella is affordable, easy to assemble, and has a one-year warranty.

Some Melamine Dishes, which come in several different designs, can add a pop of color to outdoor meals.

CR recently evaluated patio coolers. These larger-capacity coolers on wheels are designed to stay outside throughout the summer season. The 80-quart Cuisinart Outdoor Cart kept CR’s beverages cold and is easy to assemble and maneuver.

When the sun goes down, you can keep your yard warm and inviting with string lights like some Brightech Pro Solar Powered String Lights.

CR also tested smokeless firepits, designed to reduce smoke, and recommends a Cuisinart Cleanburn. It’s easy to clean and great for larger fires and a crowd.

And no outdoor sanctuary is complete without music! The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is one of the better-sounding portable speakers but it’s pricey!

For half the price and decent sound quality, consider the SONY XG300.

Now, all you have to do is agree on a playlist!