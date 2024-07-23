70º
One woman and one child dead after car crash on Route 501 in Campell County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

WSLS (WSLS)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning that left a woman and child dead.

Authorities said at about 8:30 a.m., a Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Route 501 when it lost traction in heavy rain and crossed into the other lanes. The Forte then struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

VSP tells us both the driver and passenger of the Forte died at the scene. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Madilyn Ballard, of Altavista, and the passenger was a 5-year-old girl. The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

