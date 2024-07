ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday on Blue Ridge Parkway that resulted in one dead.

A Kawasaki ZX-4 was traveling North on Blue Ridge Parkway when the bike ran off the right side of the road and struck numerous trees.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Tyler Willis-Buchanan of Roanoke. Sadly, he died at the scene.