Serial arsonist off the streets of Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – An alleged arsonist is off the streets of Roanoke.

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Quinton Gifford with three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges in connection to a string of fires that were intentionally set downtown.

“It certainly poses a hazard,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Capt. Bobby Russell.

Investigators said the first arson happened on July 10 around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Salem Avenue. Pictures posted on the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page show the cars engulfed in flames after the fire spread.

No one was injured, but Russell said it could have taken a dangerous turn.

“There’s ignitable liquids within the vehicle, so it always poses a threat to those responders that are putting that fire out,” said Russell.

After the July 10 incident, investigators tell 10 News they were looking for an arson suspect. But it wasn’t until nearly two weeks later that investigators were able to track him down.

On July 20, two trash can fires were reported near Market Square early that morning.

“Surveillance video was very, very important to the case. But also we had some witness statements,” said Russell.

There have been other instances of arson in Roanoke City. However, Russell said it’s not a common problem.

“There’s a lot of vehicle fires that may occur across the Valley. Most of those times they’re mechanical issues. Generally, they’re not incendiary or criminal offense fires,” said Russell. “On occasion, there are arsons associated with residences and we’ve had a few of those and placed charges accordingly. But, it’s not what I would say to be an overwhelming problem across the Valley of individuals criminally setting fires.”

Still, Russell has a warning about the consequences of these crimes.

“Any time there is a criminal intent fire, it certainly pulls resources away from those accidental fires, those EMS calls that the fire department and the EMS people should be responding to in those emergencies,” said Russell.

“In addition too, it’s a safety hazard for the people on the road,” he added. “Although firefighters are very cautious and very safe operating those equipment, any time you put a 10,000-pound vehicle running emergency down the roadway, it certainly puts those people that are driving nearby, those people that may be interacting with that particular piece of apparatus, at danger.”

Russell said that if Gifford hadn’t been caught when he was, the fires could have gotten more dangerous.

“Many people who start fires will escalate their behavior,” said Russell.

Gifford is being held in jail without bond and could face prison time.