Rapterra Roller Coaster coming to Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion announced Rapterra would be arriving as part of the park’s 50th anniversary season in 2025.

We’re told that the coaster will be 145 feet tall and stretch 3,086 feet long. The new attraction will be the world’s tallest and longest-launched wing coaster.

“We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. “This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th-anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement.”

The ride will offer the sensation of flight and will begin with a powerful launch accelerating passengers to 65 miles per hour in just four seconds.

According to the park, construction of Rapterra is already in progress with completion expected this fall. More information about the 50th anniversary will be shared at a later date.