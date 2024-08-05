VMI hires new commandant of cadets

VMI names a new commandant of cadets.

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel. Lawrence Havird will assume the position after Colonel Adrian T. Bogart the third retired on June 30.

A VMI grad himself, Colonel Havird says hopes to pass on the skills he learned to his cadets.

“The young men and women going through barracks today can be those leaders and it’s our job to foster them so they can be the best versions of themselves when they get their degree and they launch on,” said Colonel Lawrence Havird.

Colonel Havird is originally from Portsmouth and he played baseball all four years of his cadetship until graduating in 1990.

He was commissioned to the Air Force where he served for 32 years before retiring last year.